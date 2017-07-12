San Diego Electricians, Plumbers and Air Conditioning Contractors at United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric Announce Discount Coupons

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - San Diego electricians at United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric are now offering new discounts for people who need to hire an experienced electrician. The coupon is for $50 worth of service for $5. This coupon is available through Groupon but can also be taken advantage of by mentioning it to the dispatcher. The new coupon can be applied to any service offered by the San Diego County electricians at United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric. Services include panel upgrades, new panels, circuit breaker replacement, ceiling fan installation, outlets, light switches, new electrical fixtures and any other service available.

Electricians in San Diego should be chosen carefully. There are some companies out there who charge too much and do substandard work according to Rob of United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric. "People should be really careful when hiring an electrical contractor in San Diego County. We go to a lot of jobs where another company has been there before us and things are a mess. It's always better to call us first." Some of the problems United commonly deal with when fixing other people's work includes reversed connection, bare wires, flammable materials coming in contact with live electricity and other issues that are major safety concerns.

United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric is a 5 star rated company with hundreds of positive reviews on popular consumer review sites like Yelp, Google, Angie's List, Home Advisor, Nextdoor and others. They have received the Angie's List Super Service Award for many years in a row and they were recently honored with the Elite Service Award from Home Advisor. They also carry an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. "We are super appreciative of all of the people who have been kind enough to spare some time out of their day to tell others about their experience with our electricians, plumbers and heating and air conditioning technicians. It really means a lot to us to know that people are happy with our service. We are happy to be one of the highest rated San Diego electricians on Yelp."

In addition to the $50 worth of service for $5 coupon United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric is also offering a new coupon for San Diego AC repair. The new discount is for a $39 air conditioning system tune-up. The tune up includes a 26 point check to make sure that all of the air conditioning components are thoroughly inspected including the compressor, refrigerant levels, blower motor, Thermostat, Bearing, wiring and other crucial components. "We provide an excellent value to customers who take advantage of the air conditioning system tune-up coupon. We check everything and provide preventative maintenance in the process. If a problem is discovered it will less expensive to fix before the problem becomes worse."

To learn more about the San Diego electricians, plumbers, air conditioning and heating experts at United Plumbing Heating Air & Electric please visit their website. People are also encouraged to view their hundreds of 5 star online reviews. They have Yelp, Google, Nextdoor and many other profiles for their numerous locations throughout San Diego County.

