San Diego Marriott La Jolla sweetens Valentine's Day passion with exclusive Romance Package

La Jolla hotel treats couples to champagne and strawberries, breakfast and more

LA JOLLA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Couples dreaming of a romantic getaway or staycation this Valentine's Day are invited to book a stay at the San Diego Marriott La Jolla, where a special promotion offers an amorous escape from the ordinary.

Starting at just $179 per night, lovers who book a "Romance Package" at the La Jolla hotel are treated to a host of unforgettable amenities, from deluxe accommodations (complete with Juliet balcony) to a welcome gift of champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries delivered to the room upon arrival. Valid Feb. 10-17, the offer includes breakfast for two at the property's Fresh restaurant, complimentary self-parking and high-speed Internet -- making the San Diego Marriott La Jolla one of La Jolla's best Valentine's Day hotel deals.

The San Diego Marriott La Jolla promises an unforgettable stay within an enchanting destination. The property's recently-renovated La Jolla hotel rooms exude style and comfort with plush pillowtop mattresses and crisp linens; many rooms showcase floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies with scenic views of the city. Sleek marble bathrooms offer a spa-like experience with plush robes and premium THANN bath products, while premium perks such as high-speed Internet and plug-in technology ensure productivity away from home.

Guests of the hotel in La Jolla, California, are invited to get their hearts pumping in the on-site, 24-hour fitness center, which includes cardiovascular equipment and free weights. Outside, a tranquil pool offers a refreshing dip after a day of travel or local exploring.

Dining options are plentiful, starting with the property's Fresh restaurant, which invites guests to fuel up for the day with delicious a la carte breakfast fare in a casual, welcoming atmosphere; an extensive breakfast buffet is available on weekends. Meanwhile, Amuse features creative California lunch and dinner cuisine proudly sourced from nearby growers. Showcasing regional ingredients and specializing in craft beers from the area, the eatery's distinctive open-air atmosphere offers an inviting setting for a remarkable meal.

About the San Diego Marriott La Jolla

Effortlessly stylish and filled with exceptional amenities, the San Diego Marriott La Jolla offers the perfect home base for a visit to Southern California's Golden Triangle. Conveniently located near Scripps Institution of Oceanography, La Jolla Shores and Pacific Beach, the property's central location provides hassle-free access to many of downtown La Jolla's most popular attractions as well as the University of California at San Diego. Contemporary rooms and suites include deluxe pillowtop beds, marble bathrooms and high-speed Internet; many also feature private balconies. Stop by one of the hotel's excellent restaurants or soak up the sun at the sparkling outdoor pool. Those planning meetings or social events in San Diego are invited to make use of property's 28,000 square feet of flexible event space, including a new Junior Ballroom and 24 rooms perfect for small and large gatherings. For more information or to book a stay today, visit http://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/sanlj-san-diego-marriott-la-jolla/.