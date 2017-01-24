San Diego Plastic Surgeon Reveals Breast Augmentation Safety Tips

Scott Miller, MD explains the benefits and risks of breast augmentation with implants, allowing his patients to make educated decisions about their health

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 24, 2017) - Although every surgery comes with some degree of risk, there are unique risks associated with breast augmentation. Dr. Scott Miller educates his patients about these risks as they consider the procedure. Dr. Miller highlights that factors such as the breast implant type, the position of the implant, as well as the choice of surgeon may all impact the quality of the results. Consequently, the San Diego plastic surgeon uses the consultation process as a time to review the risks of breast augmentation and explain the latest techniques and technology he utilizes to maximize patient safety.

Although the use of silicone implants was restricted in 1992 by the FDA, studies proved no causation between these implants and health risks. As a result, silicone implants were once again approved in 2006, and have since then become very popular for their natural look and feel. Dr. Miller cautions patients considering augmentation that although both silicone and saline breast implants are considered safe, both types could potentially rupture.

While a saline implant rupture is quickly detectable as the saline implant deflates, a silicone implant rupture may go unnoticed due to the implant's cohesive material. Dr. Miller encourages his patients who choose silicone implants to schedule an MRI once every three to five years to help monitor the integrity of the implants. Should a rupture occur, the implants will need to be replaced.

In addition to the possibility of a rupture, "Capsular contracture is a common worry among breast augmentation candidates," says Dr. Miller. Characterized by hardened scar or breast tissue around the implant, capsular contracture can change the overall shape of the breasts as well as cause pain or discomfort. Dr. Miller takes special care during breast surgery to minimize the chance of capsular contracture. He also advises his patients that certain implant types and implant placement can help prevent capsular contracture. For example, form-stable implants have a lower rate of associated capsular contracture and rippling than other implant types. Additionally, when the implant is placed beneath the breast tissue and chest muscle rather than over the chest muscle, the likelihood of capsular contracture can be reduced.

By teaching the facts about breast implants and the associated risks, Dr. Miller hopes breast augmentation candidates may confidently choose implant options that can meet their expectations. He encourages anyone considering augmentation to seek a board-certified plastic surgeon who is experienced at placing both saline and silicone implants.

About Scott R. Miller, MD

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Miller earned his medical degree from the University of California, Irvine. He then attended the University of California, San Diego where he completed a plastic and reconstructive surgery residency and fellowship training in aesthetic cosmetic surgery. At his private La Jolla practice, he offers a wide range of cosmetic procedures for the face, breast, and body. Dr. Miller currently serves as voluntary faculty at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, has authored several plastic surgery textbook chapters, and frequently speaks at regional and national specialty meetings. He is an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Miller is available for interview upon request.

