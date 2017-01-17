San Diego Plumber Honors 12 Employees with 'Wow Award'

Awards Recognize Professionalism In All Departments

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air recently announced twelve winners of the Anderson Wow Awards which were created to recognize professionalism among all employees of this San Diego plumbing, heating and air conditioning company. These awards encourage the embodiment of the company tagline "Nobody wows clients like we do!"

The honorees include: Customer Service Representatives, Plumbing Service Technicians; Drain Technicians, HVAC Service Technicians, HVAC Installation, HVAC Project Managers and Trainers.

According to Mary Jean Anderson, owner/president of Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air, "Our company was built on outstanding customer service and that means that every employee is doing their very best every day to wow our clients. So, every Quarter our managers recognize employees that have gone above and beyond."

"The awards include 'Rookie of the Year', 'Best Kept Truck', 'Most Improved' as well as other categories of personal accomplishments and professionalism," added Anderson. "We're so proud of these employees because they make the Anderson brand meaningful. Homeowners have lots of choices when they have a clogged drain, need a San Diego plumber, or even heating and air conditioning repair, so we want them to know what an excellent team we have here at Anderson and that we're all committed to earning their business."

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air has served more than 500,000 San Diego residential and commercial customers since 1978. Services include plumbing, heating and air conditioning, sewer and drains, pipe lining, water filtration, indoor air quality and more including 24-hour emergency service. Visit andersonpha.com for more information.