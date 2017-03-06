JUPITER, FL--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - GelTech Solutions, Inc. ( OTCQB : GLTC), an innovator in the use of environmentally-friendly polymers for fire suppression and protection, today announced that San Diego Zoo (SDZ) Global has implemented FireIce into the San Diego Zoo Safari Park's wildland fire protection program. The Safari Park will utilize FireIce in strategically located areas throughout the park to protect valuable park infrastructure, buildings and critically endangered animals.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is a world-class 1,800 acre zoo with over 2,600 animals and 3,500 plant species housed in a natural environment. The park is located in California's San Pasqual Valley, an area highly susceptible to wildland fire. This creates a unique and significant challenge for SDZ staff to plan for. In 2007, a wildland fire burned more than 600 acres of habitat in the park and had a significant impact on the animals and park operations. Protecting valuable park resources, including numerous endangered species, the world-class Frozen Zoo and the veterinary hospital, is of the utmost importance in the event of a wildland fire.

FireIce was selected as the park's exclusive fire retardant after a careful review process by SDZ operations staff and scientists. As a non-toxic and environmentally friendly fire chemical, FireIce satisfied the single most important criteria for park staff; the product must be safe to use around the vast number of animal and plant species. It was also critical that the fire chemical be effective in the challenging conditions of California's summer, have simple application procedures, have a long shelf life, and be cost effective.

SDZ scientists independently reviewed environmental and toxicological data on FireIce and confirmed it to be environmentally safe. Additionally, FireIce's industry-leading shelf life and easy handling procedures provide the flexibility to store sufficient product reserves around the park, enabling trained SDZ staff to respond quickly and efficiently.

Throughout the review process, GelTech was committed to providing a custom-built solution for such a unique customer. The FireIce wildland team designed specialized equipment that could be used with the park's water system, and also installed professional mixing equipment on the park operated water tenders. This comprehensive approach provides the park with the best line of defense against the threat of wildland fire. The FireIce team will continue to work with SDZ staff on developing additional technologies for the park.

In choosing FireIce, SDZ is realizing the same benefits as many wildland firefighting agencies across North America; that FireIce is the safest, most advanced and most effective wildland fire retardant available today.

About San Diego Zoo Global

Bringing species back from the brink of extinction is the goal of San Diego Zoo Global. As a leader in conservation, the work of San Diego Zoo Global includes onsite wildlife conservation efforts (representing both plants and animals) at the San Diego Zoo, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, as well as international field programs on six continents. The work of these entities is made accessible to children through the San Diego Zoo Kids network reaching out through the internet and in children's hospitals nationwide. The work of San Diego Zoo Global is made possible by the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy and is supported in part by the Foundation of San Diego Zoo Global.

About GelTech's Wildland Fire Division

GelTech Solutions Wildland Fire Division specializes in providing cutting-edge fire chemicals and equipment, as well as industry-leading training and support, to wildland fire agencies around the world. Our talented team has extensive wildland fire and aviation experience in federal, state and Canadian government agencies, allowing us to understand the specific needs, challenges and goals of our customers in the wildland fire industry. As an agile organization, we have an ability to be fast moving, flexible and robust -- capable of rapid response to unexpected challenges, events, and opportunities in a wildland fire environment where the "new normal" of large and complex fires is unprecedented.

With fire seasons starting earlier and running longer than in past decades, providing wildfire response has become far costlier and more difficult to manage. Agencies that have implemented FireIce as part of their airtanker and engine programs have seen significant cost reductions in both direct costs, personnel support required and product efficiencies. GelTech Solutions also provides fixed and mobile airtanker and helicopter bases which can be rapidly deployed with our FireIce products to accommodate additional firefighting resources in a cost effective and timely manner, with expert support available at all times.

GelTech Solutions, founded by inventor and chief technology officer Peter Cordani, developed the original FireIce product as a next-generation, environmentally-friendly firefighting agent in 2007. Over the last ten years, GelTech has expanded the original FireIce product to a family of products, equipment and services designed to help municipal fire agencies and departments around the world fight fire in a safer, more effective, less costly and more environmentally friendly way.

For more information on FireIce, visit: www.fireice.com.

For more information on GelTech, visit: www.geltechsolutions.com.