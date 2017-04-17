San Joaquin Valley Homes Begins Model Construction at Chelsea West

Grand Opening Slated for Late June at New Neighborhood in Visalia That Will Offer 80 Single-Family Homes

VISALIA, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 17, 2017) - San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) will begin model construction this month at Chelsea West, an 18-acre community at East Monte Vista Avenue and Santa Fe Street in Visalia that will offer 80 single-family homes. The interest list is forming now and a grand opening is slated for late June.

"We're pleased to announce we're moving quickly on this project and look forward to showing these luxury homes to homebuyers this summer," said Danny Garcia, vice president of sales at SJV Homes. "We're already seeing tremendous interest in this beautiful new neighborhood. It is essentially an extension of Chelsea Place, a nearby 40-acre community with 155 homes that recently sold out, although there will be some different models available."

Chelsea West will offer five different home plans with two- and three-car garages in sizes ranging from 1,443 to 2,100 square feet. All homes will feature tile roofs, covered front porches and private fenced rear and side yards on average lots of 7,000 square feet and some up to 13,000 square feet. The homes will have luxury finishes, including granite countertops, beech cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware and stainless steel appliances.

Surrounded by single-family residential neighborhoods, Chelsea West is next to a public park with a children's play area, basketball court, picnic tables and a walking path. It is conveniently located close to Visalia Mall and Packwood Creek Shopping Center, with easy access to Highway 198 linking directly to Hanford, I-5 and Highway 99, which leads to Fresno and Bakersfield.

"San Joaquin Valley Homes is honored to provide quality homes for friends and neighbors in our home town of Visalia," said Joe Leal, co-founder for Visalia-based SJV Homes. "We're proud to be a local builder, and we continue to take care of our clients for years after they're in their new homes."

Founded in 2013 by Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes plans on closing its 1,000th home by year end, making it one of the most active homebuilders in the region.

Chelsea West is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

About SJV Homes

Deeply rooted in residential construction, the founders of Visalia, California-based San Joaquin Valley Homes have built thousands of quality homes and attractive neighborhoods for Central Valley residents. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision of delivering excellence through every level of building, delivering wonderful homes in great neighborhoods. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment company based in San Diego. www.sjvhomes.com