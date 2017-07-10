San Joaquin Valley Homes Begins Model Construction on 115 Single-Family Residences in Hanford, Calif.

Model Homes at Chandler Park to Open August 2017

HANFORD, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) has started construction on model homes at Chandler Park -- a 28.75 acre residential community located at 12th Avenue and Hume Avenue in Hanford. The developer is building 115 single-family homes, which are scheduled to open for sale in August of 2017.

"We are eagerly anticipating the introduction of our Chandler Park models to the Hanford community," said Joe Leal, co-founder for Visalia-based SJV Homes. "This development will fill a void in the community that has a proven demand for new housing."

Chandler Park will offer three- and four-bedroom homes with two- or three-car garages in five floor plans ranging from 1,443-2,100 square feet. The homes will have covered front porches, nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and fixtures, kitchens with snack bars and islands, washable cabinets resistant to scratches and heat and walk-in closets. A wide variety of upgrades and options will be available.

Hanford is a growing community with one of California's most thriving downtowns.

Chandler Park is located two miles from downtown Hanford and less than two miles from the Hanford Amtrak station. This new neighborhood is serviced by Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, Woodrow Wilson Junior High and Hanford West High School. Hanford was recently named one of the "Prettiest Painted Places in America" by the Rohm and Haas Paint Quality Institute.

Founded in 2013 by Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes plans on selling its 1,000th home by July, making it one of the region's most active homebuilders.

Chandler Park is a joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of the projects and operations of SJV Homes.

About SJV Homes

Deeply rooted in residential construction, the founders of Visalia, California-based San Joaquin Valley Homes have built thousands of quality homes and attractive neighborhoods for Central Valley residents. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision of delivering excellence through every level of building, delivering wonderful homes in great neighborhoods. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment company based in San Diego. www.sjvhomes.com