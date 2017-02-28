San Joaquin Valley Homes Closes 297 Residences in 2016, a 25% Increase Over 2015

Local Homebuilder Opens Three Projects and Sells 305 Homes in 2016

VISALIA, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) had another strong year in 2016 with 305 homes sold. SJV Homes constructed and closed escrow on 297 homes in 2016 -- a 25 percent increase over the 237 homes it closed in 2015. The company also opened three projects in 2016.

"As we enter our fourth year building beautiful single-family homes in the San Joaquin Valley market, we are thrilled with our continued success," said Joe Leal, co-founder for Visalia-based San Joaquin Valley Homes. "Our goal for 2016 is to begin construction on five new neighborhoods located in Hanford, Tulare, Kingsburg and Visalia."

In 2016, SJV Homes opened three projects: Sedona, Viscaya and Pine River Estates. Back in March of 2016, SJV Homes started selling the first of 53 single-family homes at Sedona, which is located in the highly desirable East Tulare and the first phase is nearly sold out. Viscaya's 87 single-family homes in Dinuba, Calif., which celebrated a grand opening in November 2016, are in high demand as sales have been extremely strong. In December 2016, model homes opened at Pine River Estates, a 37-acre community offering 144 single-family homes located on Virmargo Street between St. John's Parkway and Houston Avenue in Visalia.

This year, SJV Homes plans to open at least three new communities. The 113-home Chandler Park will open in June to replace Hartley Grove in Hanford. Also, in June, the homebuilder will begin selling Chelsea West, an 81-home community in Visalia that will replace nearby Chelsea Place. Later in 2017, SJV Homes will open a high-density, single-family project with 51 homesites in Visalia.

Founded in 2013 by Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, SJV Homes plans on closing its 1,000th home by year end making it one of the most active homebuilders in the region.

The following is a breakdown of SJV Homes' projects:

Tulare County

Catalina, 71 units, Tulare (closed out February 2016)

Chelsea Place, 155 units, Visalia (open for sale)

San Marino, 95 units, Visalia (open for sale)

Savannah, 231 units, Tulare (open for sale)

Sedona, 106 units, Tulare (open for sale)

Pine River Estates, 144 units, Visalia (open for sale)

Viscaya, 87 units, Dinuba (open for sale)

Chandler Park, 114 units, Visalia (opens June 2016)

Chelsea West, 81 units, Visalia (opens June 2016)

Kings County

Hartley Grove, 182 units, Hanford (open for sale)

Pheasant Ridge, 73 units, Corcoran (closed out July 2016)

Kern County

Tuscany, 116 units, Bakersfield (open for sale)

About SJV Homes

Deeply rooted in residential construction, the founders of Visalia, California-based San Joaquin Valley Homes have built thousands of quality homes and attractive neighborhoods for Central Valley residents. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision of delivering excellence through every level of building, delivering wonderful homes in great neighborhoods. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment company based in San Diego. www.sjvhomes.com