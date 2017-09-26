San Joaquin Valley Homes Sells 1,000th Home, Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary

Successful Central Valley Homebuilder is Funded Solely by Presidio Residential Capital

VISALIA, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) - As San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) celebrates its fourth anniversary in business, the busiest homebuilder in the valley is pleased to announce it has sold its 1,000th home.

SJV Homes has been among the top four homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley since its first full year in business 2014, and has been growing steadily ever since. This year it pulled ahead of the competition -- including national and public homebuilders in the market -- by the end of August, according to data provided by the Construction Monitor, which tracks public building records nationwide. With a total of 269 permits pulled so far, SJV Homes is on course to be the top builder in its own backyard by year's end.

"San Joaquin Valley is home -- and has been for years -- to almost all of us at SJV Homes, and we're proud to be providing quality homes for our neighbors and steady work for our friends in the local contracting business," said Joe Leal, co-founder of Visalia-based SJV Homes. "Selling our 1,000th home is a major milestone for a local builder, and we look forward to many more years of working in a region we love and call home ourselves."

The buyers of the 1000th home were Kyle and Laura Parker, who moved to the San Joaquin Valley from Maryland earlier this year. They purchased the last model home for sale at Hartley Grove in Hanford, Calif. Incidentally, the first home ever sold by SJV Homes was in that same neighborhood -- Hartley Grove.

Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company that funds 100 percent of SJV Homes' projects and operations, applauded the success of its ownership partner in the Central Valley.

"Four years ago, when we entered into our partnership with SJV Homes, we were looking for a top-notch team of local developers who knew the market and had a proven track record," said Presidio principal Don Faye, a 30-year veteran in the real estate industry. "We saw an opportunity in the Central Valley to build moderately priced homes that would turn a reasonable profit, so we moved quickly with SJV Homes to tie up available land and begin the homebuilding process."

Co-founders Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill, who had overseen construction of more than 800 quality homes a year while working together for another builder, are responsible for the phenomenal success of SJV Homes. After starting on the ground floor four years ago, they now have a full-fledged homebuilding operation with a team of about 50 local staff and a robust design center in the company's main office in Visalia.

"It is with great pride that we celebrate SJV Homes accomplishment of selling their 1000th home in four short years," said Presidio co-principal Paul Lucatuorto. "Under the leadership of Joe, Jim and Randy, they have built an outstanding organization of professionals dedicated to serving the housing needs of the Central Valley they call home."

This month SJV Homes will have nine neighborhoods open for sale in the San Joaquin Valley and is actively pursuing at least five new properties.

The following is a breakdown of SJV Homes' current projects:

Tulare County

Sedona at Palo Verde, 106 units, Tulare, Calif.

Chelsea West, 145 units, Visalia, Calif.

San Marino, 95 units, Visalia, Calif.

Savannah, 231 units, Tulare, Calif.

Pine River Estates, 144 units, Visalia, Calif.

Viscaya, 87 units, Dinuba, Calif.

Kings County

Chandler Park, 113 units, Hanford, Calif.

Mountain View, 32 units, Hanford, Calif.

Kern County

Tuscany, 116 units, Bakersfield, Calif.

About SJV Homes

Deeply rooted in residential construction, the founders of Visalia, California-based San Joaquin Valley Homes have built thousands of quality homes and attractive neighborhoods for Central Valley residents. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision of delivering excellence through every level of building, delivering wonderful homes in great neighborhoods. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate investment company based in San Diego.

About Presidio

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $150 million in equity for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12-plus months. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $800 million focused on 100+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.