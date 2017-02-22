San Jose Sharks Welcome ThreatMetrix as the Team's Newest Corporate Partner

Multi-Year Partnership Includes Naming of the SAP Center Ticket Office, In-Arena Signage, and Presence on the Team Web Page

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, announced today a new, multi-year corporate partnership with The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks).

As part of the agreement, the SAP Center ticket office will be renamed the ThreatMetrix Ticket Office. Additionally, ThreatMetrix will receive signage at SAP Center and will be the presenting partner of the Fan Experience group ticket packages.

"Since coming to San Jose in 1993, the San Jose Sharks have taken great pride in being a prominent member of this community and working with leading organizations headquartered here in the Bay Area in various capacities," said John Tortora, Chief Operating Officer of the San Jose Sharks. "With ThreatMetrix, we have formed a strategic business partnership with a local company who, just like the Sharks, is at the top of their game and has extensive global reach. This deal will prove to be a tremendous success for both organizations."

"ThreatMetrix is thrilled to embark on this new partnership with the San Jose Sharks," says Armen Najarian, Chief Marketing Officer for ThreatMetrix. "As one of the highest performing teams in professional hockey, the Sharks are a natural partner for ThreatMetrix who share their passion for intelligent defense and pursuit of excellence in our respective fields. We have paired up with the Sharks on their Fan Experiences package as ThreatMetrix is passionate about delivering exceptional customer experience for today's digital consumers- without compromising on security."

ThreatMetrix works with the Sharks to ensure that fans purchasing tickets through their online ticketing partners enjoy the same level of experience as they do at The Shark Tank. By deploying a ticketing platform that leverages global digital identity intelligence from ThreatMetrix, San Jose Sharks fans are protected from fraudsters, whilst enjoying an excellent online user experience.

About the San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks are a professional ice hockey team in the National Hockey League (NHL) and the reigning Western Conference Champions. As members of the NHL's Pacific Division, the team plays its home games at SAP Center at San Jose. The Sharks were founded as an expansion team in 1991 and made their NHL debut in the 1991-92 season. To date, the Sharks have won six division titles and made the playoffs in 18 of their first 24 seasons, including 11 the last 12 years. 2016 marked the first time in franchise history that the team made it to the Stanley Cup Final.

About ThreatMetrix

ThreatMetrix®, The Digital Identity Company®, is the market-leading cloud solution for authenticating digital personas and transactions on the Internet. Verifying more than 20 billion annual transactions supporting 30,000 websites and 4,500 customers globally through the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network®, ThreatMetrix secures businesses and end users against account takeover, payment fraud and fraudulent account registrations resulting from malware and data breaches. Key benefits include an improved customer experience, reduced friction, revenue gain and lower fraud and operational costs. The ThreatMetrix solution is deployed across a variety of industries, including financial services, e-commerce, payments and lending, media, government and insurance.