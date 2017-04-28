Sanatana Announces Update on the Jackfish Lake Property

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) -

Sanatana Resources Inc. ("Sanatana" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:STA) announces that it has submitted a suite of filing materials, including a draft technical report, for the Jackfish Lake Property (the "Property") option agreements to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") for approval. For further details on the Property option agreements and the terms governing the option earn-ins, see Sanatana's news release dated February 7, 2017 (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com). The Property option agreements remain subject to the approval of the TSX-V. Once TSX-V approval is received, Sanatana expects to announce detailed exploration plans for the property and to immediately commence the associated exploration work.

Peter Miles, President and CEO, comments, "Sanatana is looking forward both to the approval of the Jackfish Option Agreement and to commencement of our exploration activities on the Property."

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company. With an experienced management team and board of directors, the Company has the ability required to identify, develop and fund economic mineral properties. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:STA).

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

