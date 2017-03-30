Sanatana Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) -

Sanatana Resources Inc. ("Sanatana" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:STA) has, further to its news releases of February 17, February 27, and March 23, 2017, closed a non-brokered private placement of 3,720,000 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $186,000 (the "Tranche 2 Closing").

Each NFT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share on or before March 29, 2019, subject to acceleration on terms summarized in the Company's news release dated February 27, 2017.

The Company paid an eligible finder a commission of $1,200 (the "Finder's Fee").

All securities issued in connection with the Tranche 2 Closing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on July 30, 2017 in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company. With an experienced management team and board of directors, the Company has the ability required to identify, develop and fund economic mineral properties. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:STA).

Peter Miles, President and Chief Executive Officer

