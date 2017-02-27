Sanatana Upsizes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) -

Sanatana Resources Inc. ("Sanatana" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:STA) has increased its non-brokered private placement announced on February 16, 2017 to 17,500,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.05 per FT Unit and 2,500,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at $0.05 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company that is a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one whole warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Unit will consist of one non-flow-through common share of the Company and one Warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to certain arm's length parties in accordance with the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") in consideration for their efforts in introducing subscribers to the Company.

Closing is subject to prescribed conditions, including, without limitation, approval of the TSX-V. The securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and such other provinces or territories of Canada as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the Offering.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration on the Company's Jackfish Property and for general working capital purposes. For details on the Company's Jackfish Property and the terms governing the option earn-in, see Sanatana's news release dated February 7, 2017.

The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry if, anytime following the expiration of the four-month hold period, the Company's common shares trade at a price, or if no trade was reported, the closing bid has been, equal to or greater than $0.15 on the TSX-V, or such other market as the common shares may trade from time to time, in which event the Company may accelerate the Warrants by giving notice pursuant to a news release that the Warrants will expire 30 days following the date of such notice.

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company. With an experienced management team and board of directors, the Company has the ability required to identify, develop and fund economic mineral properties. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX VENTURE:STA).

