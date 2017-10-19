Sandbox Agency Acquires ymarketing to Enhance Digital Media and Analytics Capabilities, Expand West Coast Presence

Digital marketing and media agency specializing in search, mobile and social marketing joins Sandbox

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Independent, full-service agency Sandbox today announced its acquisition of Newport Beach, California-based digital marketing agency ymarketing. The acquisition brings added digital and media capabilities to Sandbox and provides the firm with a greater footprint on the West Coast.

Founded in 2002 by CEO Ryan Lash, ymarketing has more than 70 employees and offers its clients a range of digital services with strong capabilities in media, analytics and digital CRM. The agency has been recognized on Inc. magazine's annual list of 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in America for the past seven consecutive years, and was named "Independent Agency of the Year" at the 2016 Bing Agency Awards, bestowed for its partnership, ingenuity, and creativity around product application and optimization.

ymarketing's focus on data visualization and analytics will bolster Sandbox's existing capabilities and provide clients with access to unparalleled digital media and marketing expertise. The agency brings with it a number of brand clients, and will support Sandbox's existing client roster as well.

"Sandbox is investing in building our agency by adding like-minded shops like ymarketing to better service and support our clients," said Mark Goble, principal at Sandbox. "The additional expertise in digital media and analytics that they bring to the table for our clients is simply amazing, not to mention the strong team that will bolster our West Coast presence."

The acquisition signals the agency's growth and momentum since being founded in 2014, increasing its collaborative, client focused ranks to 425 employees with this recent addition of ymarketing. This investment will expand the agency's Southern California base, where it also has an office in Santa Monica.

"For years, we have prided ourselves on creating a lasting and measurable impact for our clients' business," said Lash. "We embrace using technology and data to be disruptive and challenge the status quo on how data-driven marketing works. Now, as part of Sandbox, we have the opportunity to do the same on a much larger scale."

With the power of collaboration at its core, Sandbox focuses on a "no borders, no boundaries" approach by working across functions and geographic locations in order to provide the best talent and solutions for clients.

About Sandbox

Sandbox is an independent, full-service agency united by the collaborative ethos of "Creating Better, Together". Sandbox operates from seven locations across the U.S. and Canada and its roster of clients includes some of the most respected names in human and animal healthcare, agriculture, technology, financial services, travel, retail, and consumer products.

To learn more, visit sandboxww.com.