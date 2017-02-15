Sandman Hotel Group Celebrates 50 Years of Hospitality

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - This year, Sandman Hotel Group is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary. As Canada's fastest-growing, privately-owned hospitality company, Sandman is bringing restful nights to their guests the same way they did 50 years ago.

In 1967, Bob Gaglardi, Sandman Hotel Group's founder, opened his first location in Smithers, British Columbia, a 35-room Sandman Inn. Close to main highways, it was a success with travellers seeking comfortable road-side accommodations and a good night's rest. Between 1967 and 1976, Sandman opened 14 Inns in British Columbia expanding both the presence and calibre of accommodations.

"Sandman started from very humble beginnings, and over the last 50 years, our family has grown to include more than 50 hotels across Canada, the UK, and many more on the horizon," said Tom Gaglardi, Chairman and CEO of Sandman Hotel Group. "Our long-term goal is for Sandman Hotel Group to be Canada's hotel chain of choice."

Adding a new tier to the company profile in 1976, Sandman proudly opened its first central city location in downtown Vancouver. In the same year, Sandman also expanded into Alberta with the 150-room Sandman Hotel Edmonton West. In 1981, Sandman opened its largest city centre hotel to date in downtown Calgary and another hotel in Lethbridge.

"Bringing the Sandman brand to Alberta and offering our guests a variety of hotel styles were both exciting aspects to our growth," said Gaglardi.

Beginning in 1997 and for the next 20 years, Sandman saw a major growth in its profile with 20 hotels opening right across Canada, from British Columbia all the way to Quebec.

In 2007, Sandman Signature Hotels & Resorts was established as Sandman's entry into the four-star hotel market, with the opening of hotels at both Vancouver and Toronto airports. From 2010-2015, Sandman opened seven more hotels under the Sandman Signature umbrella, including two in the United Kingdom.

"Expanding to the United Kingdom was a very natural fit for us," said Taj Kassam, President and COO of Sandman Hotel Group. "Our first location in the UK was home to the former Scottish & Newcastle Brewery, so the building in which the hotel stands has played a significant role in Newcastle's history. We are extremely proud to call this building home and to continue to pay homage to Newcastle's honoured icon."

In the next few years, Sandman will be opening hotels in Sherwood Park, Alberta; Hamilton, Ontario; Ottawa, Ontario; St. John's, Newfoundland; Plano, Texas (Sandman's first hotel in the United States); Aberdeen, Scotland (Sandman's third hotel in the UK); and an additional tower is being built at the Calgary Airport location.

"A company's success is driven by teamwork, and this hard work and dedication of all our team members, past and present, got us to where we are today," said Kassam. "It is this team work and everyone's combined efforts that helped us be successful for the past 50 years."

To celebrate Sandman's amazing milestone, all reservations made directly with Sandman using promo code 'FIFTY' will qualify for a chance to Win 1 of 5 Epic Dream Vacations, anywhere the winner chooses! But that's not all. Sandman is also giving away a FREE ROOM every day from February 15, 2017 - February 15, 2018! To be entered to win a free room, guests simply need to make a direct reservation using code 'FIFTY'.

"With six new hotels currently being built, and many more prospects on the horizon, Sandman Is an ever expanding company," said Kassam. "We truly would not be where we are today without our guests, and for that, we thank each and every person who has ever stayed with us. Here's to another 50 years!"

To learn more about Sandman Hotel Group's 50th Anniversary, visit www.sandmanhotels.com/fifty.

