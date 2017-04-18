BOUCHERVILLE, QC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Sandoz Canada is pleased to announce the launch in Québec of Mosaspray™ (Mometasone Furoate Monohydrate), a nasal spray for the treatment of the symptoms of seasonal or perennial allergic rhinitis for people of 12 years of age or older, now available without a prescription, behind the pharmacy counter.

According to the Canadian Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Foundation, allergic rhinitis is a common condition, affecting approximately 20 to 25% of Canadians, and the prevalence of the condition is increasing worldwide.

"We are delighted to now be offering mometasone in a non-prescription spray and available behind-the-counter at pharmacies across Québec," says François David, Executive Director of Consumer Products for Sandoz Canada.

Non-prescription medicines such as Mosaspray™ provide patients with easier access to treatment options for common, self-treatable health conditions and symptoms such as the common cold, minor pain and allergies. They also may help to reduce healthcare costs by avoiding unnecessary physician visits.

"Both these benefits are aligned with Sandoz's purpose, which includes improving access to medicines and developing, producing and delivering high-quality products that meet patients' needs," notes Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada.

Mosaspray™ is the first non-prescription formulation in Canada of mometasone furoate, a corticosteroid used to relieve the symptoms of allergic rhinitis, otherwise known as hay fever. These symptoms include nasal congestion, runny nose and sneezing. According to IMS**, mometasone is the No. 1 selling allergy nasal spray in Canada. Mosaspray™ will provide 24-hour non-drowsy symptoms relief to allergy sufferers, with added convenience and time-savings, particularly for those suffering from mild to moderate allergic rhinitis who do not have a prescription from their physician.

Mosaspray™ is now available without prescription in the majority of pharmacies in Québec, where it is kept behind the pharmacist's counter. It should be used only as directed.

*™ Trademark owned or used under license by Sandoz Canada Inc.

** QuintilesIMS, Canadian Drug Store & Hospital Purchases (CDH) Database, Moving annual Total ending February 2017, Rx products only

Disclaimer

About Sandoz

Sandoz Canada is part of Sandoz International GmbH and a subsidiary of Swiss multinational Novartis AG, the world's second largest producer of generic drugs. A leader in its field, Sandoz Canada develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad line of generic, biosimilar, consumer and specialty products.

Sandoz Global's portfolio consists of approximately 1000 molecules, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2016 sales of USD 10.1 billion. In 2016, our products reached more than 500 million patients and we aspire to reach one billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

