BOUCHERVILLE, QC--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Sandoz Canada announced today that it has launched Sandoz® Amphetamine XR (mixed amphetamine salts), a generic equivalent to Adderall XR*, a prescription medication for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Sandoz® Amphetamine XR, an extended release, mixed salts amphetamine product, is being sold under prescription in capsules for oral administration. Each capsule contains the same amount of each of the following salts: Amphetamine aspartate monohydrate; Amphetamine sulfate; Dextroamphetamine saccharate; and Dextroamphetamine sulfate.

"ADHD affects approximately 5% to 10% of all school-age children and the symptoms including inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity can, if left untreated, seriously affect children as well as their families and friends," said Martin Arès, VP Sales and Marketing, Generics and Specialty Products of Sandoz Canada. "With an increasing number of children being diagnosed with ADHD, Sandoz® Amphetamine XR will help to make a high-quality treatment more accessible to Canadians."

While the neurobiological disorder is considered to be mainly a disorder affecting children, results from follow-up studies of subjects with ADHD suggest that up to 80% of children diagnosed with ADHD will continue to exhibit symptoms in adolescence and up to 60% in adulthood. What's more, by extrapolating US data, untreated ADHD is estimated to cost the Canadian economy $6 to $11 billion annually in the loss of workplace productivity. The total cost of the illness, if extrapolated, is estimated at over $7 billion, which exceeds the cost of major depressive disorders.**

*® Trademark owned by its respective owner.

**CADDAC Socieconomic White Paper June 2013

