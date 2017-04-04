Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law Selects Mediasite for Video Capture, Management in New State-of-the-Art Facility

Arizona State University's new Beus Center for Law and Society uses Sonic Foundry technology for lecture capture, continuing legal education and events

MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Sonic Foundry, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SOFO), the trusted global leader for video creation and management solutions, today announced Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University has selected Mediasite to record lectures, continuing legal education and campus events in its new $130 million facility in downtown Phoenix.

The state-of-the-art project -- a six story, 280,000-square-foot building that opened last fall, uses Mediasite to seamlessly live stream classroom lectures, special events and continuing legal education. Faculty and students have instant video libraries for online learning and professional development.

The college used Mediasite for the past decade to capture campus events. With the new facility fully outfitted with Mediasite, the college has widely expanded its deployment, and now uses the video platform for:

Lecture capture: All faculty have the ability to record lectures. Videos are used to review material on-demand and by students requiring special accommodations

Campus events: Live streams guest lectures and special events, such as the grand opening of the new facility that attracted more than 2,000 people, including U.S. Sen. John McCain, City of Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton and the college's namesake, Former Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Sandra Day O'Connor

Continuing Legal Education: Holds 24 CLE events annually that are live streamed and sold for on-demand continuing professional development

Mock court: Records Public Defenders Clinic, which requires students to practice interacting with juries; Students watch videos to critique their performance and improve

Mediation program: Trains students how to be legal mediators and records practice interactions

"Mediasite is a very good, robust product that is easy to use and doesn't require a lot of maintenance. The most important thing to us was support, and the support team at Sonic Foundry is top notch with a very quick response time. Mediasite was the only solution that checked off all our boxes," said Edward Garcia, director of law information technology at ASU Law.

"Sonic Foundry is proud to work with the internationally-recognized Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law as it expands its Mediasite deployment for lecture capture and continuing legal education," said Gary Weis, Sonic Foundry CEO. "Equipping the innovative new facility with academic video technology allows faculty to increase engagement and retention in their courses and gives students the best opportunity for success."

Trusted by more than 1,500 colleges and universities, the patented Mediasite webcasting and video content management system quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand videos for campus events, lecture capture and flipped learning.

About Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law

The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University is one of the country's preeminent law schools. Ranked No. 25 nationally by U.S. News & World Report, ASU Law is a leading provider of comprehensive and personalized legal education. The law school ranks top 20 in the nation for job placement and No. 1 in the state for student success. Located in a new, state-of-the-art building in downtown Phoenix, ASU Law is steps away from the legal, political, and economic heart of Arizona. For more information, visit law.asu.edu.

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry is the trusted global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by educational institutions, corporations and government entities, Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos and rich media. Mediasite transforms communications, training, education and events for more than 4,300 customers in over 65 countries. Leading analyst research firms Aragon, Forrester, Wainhouse and Frost & Sullivan recognize Sonic Foundry as a leader in enterprise video, webcasting and lecture capture.

