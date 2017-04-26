Sandvine Upgrades to McObjects eXtremeDB

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - McObject®, developer of the ultra-fast eXtremeDB® database management system, announced today that Sandvine (TSX: SVC) is the latest client to choose eXtremeDB as an embedded database component. Sandvine is a leading provider of intelligent broadband network solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers (CSPs). The company's products provide CSPs with actionable business insight, and the ability to deploy new consumer and business subscriber services, optimize and secure network traffic, and engage with subscribers.

The implementation of eXtremeDB supports Sandvine's objective to continuously improve the performance, scalability and reliability of its platform.

Brad Siim, Chief Operating Officer of Sandvine, commented: "Reliability is absolutely critical to our customers, which was one of the key reasons for choosing McObject's eXtremeDB. During the evaluation process it became clear that McObject would enable us to meet our commitment to excellence, both now and in the future. CSPs around the world have used Sandvine's products to power innovative subscriber service plans and to fulfill other policy control needs; it is critical that they have access to the best technology. I am confident that with McObject we will significantly raise the bar as our customers design their networks under Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and its inherent performance, reliability and scalability needs. We look forward to working closely with McObject."

Steve Graves, CEO and founder of McObject, commented: "Sandvine is a great win for McObject: it's a high-demand user and we are very proud to have another sophisticated client embed eXtremeDB into its platform. We are delighted that Sandvine fully understands how to make the best use of our high-availability and clustering features."

About McObject

Founded by embedded database and real-time systems experts, McObject offers proven data management technology used across a wide range of industries and market segments. McObject counts among its customers industry leaders such as BAE Systems, TradeStation, Siemens, Philips, EADS, JVC, Pentair, F5 Networks, CA, Motorola and Boeing. McObject, based in Federal Way, WA, is committed to providing innovative technology and first-rate services to customers and partners.

For more information visit http://www.mcobject.com/

About Sandvine

Sandvine's network policy control solutions add intelligence to fixed, mobile and converged communications service provider networks, to increase revenue, reduce network costs and improve subscriber quality of experience. Our networking solutions perform end-to-end policy control functions, including traffic classification, policy decision, and enforcement. Deployed as virtualized network functions or on Sandvine's purpose-built hardware, the products provide actionable business insight, and the ability to deploy new consumer and business subscriber services, optimize and secure network traffic, and engage with subscribers.

Sandvine's network policy control solutions are deployed in more than 300 networks in over 100 countries, serving hundreds of millions of data subscribers worldwide. www.sandvine.com.