SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. Announces 6-for-1 Forward Stock Split Dividend

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("SanSal Wellness" or the "Company") ( OTC PINK : SSWH) is pleased to announce that FINRA has approved implementation of a 6-for-1 forward stock split in the form of a stock dividend. The stock split was previously authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company, as part of its recently completed milestone acquisition of 271 Lake Davis Holdings, LLC, d/b/a SanSal.

Shareholders owning SSWH common stock at the close of business on the record date, November 9, 2017, are entitled to receive five (5) additional shares of the Company's common stock for each share then owned. The Company expects that shareholders holding shares at registered brokerage firms will have this forward split dividend transaction processed automatically in their accounts over the next few days. Shareholders holding physical stock certificates will have certificates evidencing the additional shares issued delivered to their registered address. Physical certificate holders with any questions may contact the Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer LLC, at info@vstocktransfer.com or (212) 828-8436.

Following the implementation of the stock split there will be 58,840,008 shares of common stock of the Company issued and outstanding. In addition, SanSal Wellness shares will trade under the symbol "SSWHD" for a period of 20 business days after implementation of the stock split.

Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of SanSal Wellness, commented, "We anticipate this stock split dividend will allow greater market liquidity to accommodate a wider range of long-term investors and have a positive impact on our ability to fuel the future growth of the Company."

About SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc.

SanSal Wellness Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : SSWH) is focused on producing superior quality, whole-plant, broad spectrum phytocannabinoid hemp oils and extracts. SanSal Wellness currently operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp pursuant to federal law. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov.

