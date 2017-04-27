SANUWAVE Announces Cooperation With Ortho-Medico in Europe and Exhibition at EWMA -- Visit Us at Booth Number 3 E14

SUWANEE, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. ( OTCQB : SNWV) is pleased to announce that the company will exhibit, in conjunction with Ortho-Medico, at EWMA (European Wound Management Association) in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on 3-5 May 2017. With renewed energy and focus, SANUWAVE is intent on continuing to strengthen our association with doctors, hospitals and wound care centers and re-establishing the Company's products into the EU market.

The Company is using this occasion to promote our lead wound care product dermaPACE®. This Extracorporeal Shockwave Technology (ESWT) device, based upon electrohydraulic principles, is CE Marked and has enjoyed success in certain markets within the European Union treating a wide variety of skin conditions such as pressure ulcers, burns, post-operative wounds, and scar reduction. dermaPACE has been proven, in two US based clinical trials enrolling 336 subjects, to be safe and effective in the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. Within a few weeks of initial treatment, wounds treated with dermaPACE reduce in area at superior rates compared to control subjects. dermaPACE exhibits superiority in wound area reduction within 12 weeks of initial treatment and exhibits superiority in wound closure within 20 weeks of initial treatment. The use of dermaPACE allows the clinician to more easily, and more cost-effectively, manage wounds. More importantly, the patient's quality of life improves significantly.

For more information on SANUWAVE's technology, please read our blog, "Shock This", on our website at www. sanuwave.com.

SANUWAVE and Ortho-Medico cordially invite you to our booth Number 3 E14 to discuss how dermaPACE can work for you. Our booth is located on the side of the floorplan which can be accessed at: https://www.ewmaexhibition2017.org/ehome/index.php?eventid=155542&.

The conference will be held at: Amsterdam RAI, Europaplein 22, NL 1078 GZ Amsterdam, The Netherlands, www.rai.nl.

Mr. Pete Stegagno and Mr. André Mouton from SANUWAVE and Mr. Jo Schops from Ortho-Medico will be on hand to talk about some new opportunities for 2017 which will be very important for your business or practice and we welcome your visit to our booth. If you are attending EWMA, we thank you for informing us about the timing of your potential visit to our booth to ensure we organize our meeting with you.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. ( OTCQB : SNWV) (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's Premarket Approval (PMA) review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

About Ortho-Medico

Ortho-Medico has been a known player in the Benelux since 1987 with its full range of orthopedic aids and specific treatments as Shockwave. Ortho-Medico's final aim, its mission, is to keep the patient as dynamic and active as possible, therefor our innovative expansion in the field of wound care and neurology. Ortho-Medico's success is founded on a very high-quality, complete product portfolio, very close collaboration with specialists and orthopedic technicians, very quick terms of delivery, reliable advice and an attitude which is aimed at finding solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

