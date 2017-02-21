SANUWAVE Announces Hiring of Andre Mouton as VP of International Sales and Relations

SUWANEE, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. ( OTCQB : SNWV) is pleased to announce the hiring of André Mouton to head the Company's international sales and relations. SANUWAVE began a process 18 months ago of re-igniting their international efforts. This meant re-designing distribution agreements, restructuring partner economics, letting go of certain distributors, and adding new partners. The Company has also installed applicator refurbishment centers closer to the regions where the device is being used and this has had a strong acceptance among SANUWAVE's customers. As SANUWAVE grows and expands on a country by country basis, the Company has found three models which work well for us: Distribution, Joint Ventures, and Exclusive Rights Agreements. Since the Company's refocus on international sales the number of countries actively served has grown from 3 to 10, the number of device placements has tripled, and sales have increased as well.

Currently, SANUWAVE anticipates adding an additional 5 to 8 countries/regions in 2017. To assist in accelerating international growth and centralize the managing of the existing base the Company decided to bring on a senior level executive to streamline that process. SANUWAVE is pleased to announce André Mouton as the new VP of International Sales and Relations. André brings a strong history of growth and success in the healthcare community and deep relations globally. Kevin Richardson, SANUWAVE's Acting CEO, stated, "André will allow us to manage and handle the massive growth and demand for SANUWAVE's product internationally. His experience fits with the culture of solving the patients' problems using shock wave technology." André will also assist in the varied clinical work taking place internationally, which will in turn support all regions of the globe.

André has a background in Microbiology and obtained his MBA while working for a multi-national pharmaceutical group focusing on strategic marketing. He has resided in South Africa, Indonesia and Singapore and focused on business development and taking new products and services into the South East Asia (SEA) markets as well as Africa. He has held numerous senior positions with P&L responsibility as well as line management experience of staff of over 100 employees. He has assisted in numerous products entering new markets and was key to the process of adapting and entry strategy fit for local conditions and cultural acceptance.

André Mouton stated, "SANUWAVE is in a unique position to make a large impact on the global health community. The innovative dermaPACE® product helps to solve a problem stemming from an unfortunate worldwide epidemic, diabetes. As I have traveled the globe, I have seen firsthand how diabetes is not just an American disease, and in fact, growth rates are even greater in developing countries. With the dermaPACE device SANUWAVE will help these patients live a happier healthier life."

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's Premarket Approval (PMA) review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

