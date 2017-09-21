SANUWAVE Health to Attend Upcoming Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC)

SUWANEE, GA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. ( OTCQB : SNWV) today announces the Company's planned attendance at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care/Fall (SAWC/Fall), October 20 - 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. The semi-annual SAWC meeting is the premier interdisciplinary wound care program and the largest annual gathering of wound care clinicians in the United States. More than 2,000 physicians, podiatrists, nurses, therapists, researchers, and scientists are expected to attend the 2017 SAWC/Fall meeting.

Company management will be available for meetings with past and current clinical investigators who participated in the two Diabetic Foot Ulcer studies conducted by SANWAUVE to discuss the results and to develop publication strategies. In addition, SANWUAVE will be working with these investigators as well as recruiting new investigators for our future clinical investigation plans. Company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors participating in the conferences. For those who would like to schedule an appointment with SANUWAVE's management, please contact Kevin Richardson II at 978-922-2447 or via email at investorrelations@sanuwave.com.

