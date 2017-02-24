SANUWAVE Receives U.S. Patent for a Special Construction of Shock Wave Electrodes and the Method to Adjust Their Spark Gap

SUWANEE, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 24, 2017) - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. ( OTCQB : SNWV) today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued the Company patent number 9,566,209 titled "Shock Wave Electrodes with Fluid Holes" that has an expiration date on June 21, 2033. This patent relates to a new construction of the spark gap electrodes used to generate acoustic pressure shock waves in SANUWAVE's devices, which allows a longer useful life for the applicators. The twenty (20) claims of the patent cover the construction of the acoustic pressure shock wave applicators that incorporate such electrodes and methods to adjust the spark gap distance in between the electrodes using calculation of equivalent capacitance of the applicator's head.

These new electrodes are ring-shaped with different radial dimensions and are designed with radial fluid holes that facilitate fluid circulation for improved heat dissipation from the electrodes during their service. Furthermore, heat dissipation is also improved by the larger electrode tip surface area, which is a ring-shaped area compared with the conical point-shaped area for the classic design of the electrodes. These advantages makes these electrodes to last longer and thus improving the efficiency of high voltage discharge and a longer life for the applicators that incorporate this type of electrodes.

Kevin A. Richardson II, SANUWAVE's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "This new electrode design represents another step forward in the effort to improve the efficiency of the Company's devices and make available to patients the best products that can be used to treat their afflictions using SANUWAVE's acoustic pressure shock wave technology and ultimately to provide them with a better quality of life. SANUWAVE's continuous effort to innovate shows commitment to physicians and patients and also the effort to extend the reach of the Company's technology in many new medical fields, which fits with SANUWAVE's long term strategy to maximize the value of acoustic pressure shock wave technology."

SANUWAVE Health Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary SANUWAVE, Inc., now have 65 patents (issued or pending) in the field of acoustic pressure shock waves used in medical and non-medical applications.

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (www.sanuwave.com) is a shock wave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE®, is CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In the U.S., dermaPACE is currently under the FDA's Premarket Approval (PMA) review process for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron® device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron® and orthoPACE® devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shock wave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

