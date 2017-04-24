Sanz Solutions, Inc. Launches Regulation A+ Tier II SEC Qualified Offering

The Company's campaign is targeted to raise $2.5M in equity capital and able to take investments immediately

MIAMI LAKES, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Sanz Solutions, Inc. (Sanz) announced today it has launched its Regulation A+ Tier II Offering online at www.SanzRegA.com. The Company's campaign is targeted to raise $2.5M in equity capital and able to take investments immediately. On March 14, 2017, the Company was notified by the SEC that it had qualified its Form 1A Application. This qualification allows the Company to move forward with the Offering which will leverage the key component of the Reg A+ Tier II rules allowing for the solicitation of the general public as well as traditional investors and financial institutions.

"The additional capital will help us grow our company faster, but Reg A + is about creating jobs and new opportunities. And it's about providing a level playing field for all types of investors to access investments that only a handful of venture capital, private equity investors have enjoyed up until now. Reg A + is a big win for entrepreneurs because it helps open access to capital, and a win for investors as more people will have the investment opportunities that they simply didn't have access to before," stated Juan Usatorres, President of Sanz Solutions.

Sanz qualified the Offering with Federal regulators before any actual investment into this Regulation A+ Tier II Offering occurred. Prior to doing so, no money or other consideration was being solicited, and if sent in response, was not accepted by the Company and returned promptly. Offers to buy securities could not be accepted, and no part of the purchase price could be received until the offering circular on Form 1-A was qualified by the SEC. Any offer can be withdrawn or revoked at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the qualification date of the offering circular. An indication of interest made by a prospective investor is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The Company's Regulation A+ Tier II Offering will be presented to investors in the order they participated in the "Testing the Waters" campaign and open to anyone else interested in the Offer.

The Company recommends to any investor to read its Form 1A Statement and other public reports and financials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for further information. All public filings, financials, management profile and other Company information are available on the Company's web site. The Company's web domain is www.Sanz.Solutions and its Regulation A+ Tier II Offering web domain is www.SanzRegA.com.

The Offering Overview is available on Stock Market Manager at: Sanz Solutions, Inc. Reg A+ Offering on SMM.global

About Sanz Solutions, Inc.

Sanz Solutions offers shared service solutions for companies specializing in small businesses that provide routine services for residential and commercial clients specifically tailored to the janitorial, cleaning, lawn care and maintenance industries.

Sanz Solutions provides a multitude of programs and benefits to assist independent business owners and small companies better service their clients. By pooling resources, these companies are able to access professional expertise, guidance and services that would otherwise be cost prohibitive.

Sanz Solutions offers administrative, customer service, financial, and marketing solutions to companies by providing access to team of professionals to assist with managing their business. Sanz' Shared Service Solutions offers small companies access to Accountants & Tax Professionals, Customer Services Representatives, a dedicated Marketing & Graphic Design Department, and a highly trained Technical Support Team.

A full description of the company's business is available on Stock Market Manager at:

Sanz Solutions, Inc. Business Description on SMM.Global

Forward-looking & Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.