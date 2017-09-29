Saputo Completes the Acquisition of the Extended Shelf-Life Dairy Product Activities of Southeast Milk, Inc. in the United States

MONTRÉAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) - Saputo Inc. ("Saputo") (TSX:SAP) completed today the transaction announced on August 31, 2017 and acquired the extended shelf-life ("ESL") dairy product activities of Southeast Milk, Inc. ("SMI"). The ESL processing activities are conducted at one manufacturing facility located in Plant City, Florida (USA). The business employs 75 people.

For the twelve-month period that ended on June 30, 2017, the ESL activities of SMI generated annual revenues of approximately CDN$59 million (US$47 million).

The acquisition of SMI's ESL activities will add to and complement the activities of Saputo's Dairy Foods Division (USA).

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, the largest cheese manufacturer and the leading fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, one of the top three dairy processors in Argentina, and among the top four in Australia. In the US, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, COON, Cracker Barrel*, Dairyland, DairyStar, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, La Paulina, Milk2Go/Lait's Go, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn*, Stella, Sungold, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP".

