Saputo Inc. Announces a Plant Closure in the United States

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 9, 2017) - Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) ("Saputo" or the "Company") announces today measures aimed at improving its operational efficiency. Saputo will close its cheese manufacturing facility in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin (USA). The closure is scheduled in May 2018. The current production will be integrated into the Company's newly constructed blue cheese facility in Almena, Wisconsin (USA). In all, approximately 126 employees will be impacted. These employees will be provided with severance and outplacement support; and some will be offered the possibility of transferring to other Saputo locations.

Over recent years, Saputo has maintained efforts to pursue additional efficiencies and decrease costs while strengthening its market presence. This decision is part of the Company's continual analysis of its overall activities.

Costs connected with the closure will be approximately CDN$22 million after taxes, which include an after tax fixed assets write-down of approximately CDN$7 million. These costs will be recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2018. Annual savings after taxes should commence in fiscal 2019 and gradually increase over the next 2 fiscal years, reaching approximately CDN$7 million in fiscal 2020.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, the largest cheese manufacturer and the leading fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, one of the top three dairy processors in Argentina, and among the top four in Australia. In the US, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. Our products are sold in several countries under well-known brand names such as Saputo, Alexis de Portneuf, Armstrong, COON, Cracker Barrel*, Dairyland, DairyStar, Friendship Dairies, Frigo Cheese Heads, La Paulina, Milk2Go/Lait's Go, Neilson, Nutrilait, Scotsburn*, Stella, Sungold, Treasure Cave and Woolwich Dairy. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP".

*Trademark used under licence.