Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results

Conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 12, 2017) - Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) - A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time), to discuss the fiscal 2018 second quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference: 1-800-681-1621

Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.





Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call. To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8978





Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 9, 2017, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.