October 12, 2017 09:00 ET

Saputo Inc.: Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results

Conference call and webcast for analysts and institutional investors

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 12, 2017) - Saputo Inc. (TSX:SAP) - A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time), to discuss the fiscal 2018 second quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, Chief Financial Officer.

  • To participate in the conference: 1-800-681-1621
    Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.

  • To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8978

Replay of the conference

A replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 9, 2017, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.

  • To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21860431).

  • To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the "Investors" section, under "Newsroom".

