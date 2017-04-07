Sarah Kalmeta joins Universal as Regional Operations Director, Asia-Pacific

SHANGHAI, CHINA--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc. (Exhibit #H210) announced that it has hired Sarah Kalmeta to serve as the company's Regional Operations Director for the Asia-Pacific region. Kalmeta, who will be based in Hong Kong, will be responsible for operational management and day-to-day leadership in the region across all of the company's business units.

Prior to joining Universal, Kalmeta, who is fluent in English and basic Mandarin, most recently served as Head of Flight Services for Hongkong Jet in Hong Kong. Kalmeta holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Aviation Business Administration from Embry Riddle University and is working on her MBA from the Macquarie Graduate School of Management.

"We're looking forward to the expertise and passion that Sarah will bring and will leverage her extensive experience in business aviation and flight operations to support our Universal Aviation locations in Asia with growth, safety standards, and operational efficiencies," said Charlie Mularski, Regional Vice President, APAC, Universal. "She will also be engaged with expansion of new locations as well as special projects focused on reducing our clients' operating risk and stress and bulletproofing end-to-end trips."

About Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

