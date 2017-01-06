Sarama Resources - Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Sarama Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SWA) (the "Company") has granted 4,995,000 options to directors, officers and employees of the Company. The option grant is the result of the Company's annual compensation review and the issuance of options to incoming CFO, Mr Lui Evangelista (see news release dated 7 December, 2016). This granting of options is made in accordance with the Company's stock option plan which was approved by shareholders on October 19, 2016 and allows for the issuance of a number of options up to 10% of its rolling issued and outstanding common shares. The options have an exercise price of C$0.20, will vest over the next twelve months and are exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of the grant thereof. The Company's 10 day and 20 day VWAPs at market close on January 5, 2017 was C$0.187 and C$0.177 respectively.

