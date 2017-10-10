Saskatchewan Woman Killed In Impaired Driving Crash To Be Memorialized With New Roadside Signs

Signs memorializing Danille Kerpan to be unveiled today, on the three-year anniversary of the crash that tragically claimed her life

BLADWORTH, SK--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - On the third anniversary of the impaired driving crash that killed 25-year old Danille Kerpan, her parents Melanie and Allan are unveiling two new roadside memorial signs to honour their beloved daughter and to remind all motorists about the tragic consequences of driving impaired.

"Danille's loss is so indescribably senseless and entirely preventable," said Mr. Kerpan. "Her mother and I are here today to honour our daughter's memory, and to ask the public to remember the innocent lives that are put at risk every single time someone drives impaired."

The signs are being unveiled today on Townline Road, 1 kilometre east of Highway 11, near Bladworth, Saskatchewan, which is the location of the 2014 impaired driving crash. Showing Danille's name and MADD Canada's red ribbon image, the signs are a powerful reminder of the importance of always driving sober.

Joining the Kerpans for the sign unveiling ceremony are The Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Government Insurance, and representatives from MADD Canada.

Every year, hundreds of people are killed and tens of thousands are injured in impairment-related crashes that are entirely preventable.

"These memorial signs powerfully symbolize the tragedy of impaired driving," said MADD Canada's Chief Executive Officer Andrew Murie. "One person's choice to drive impaired killed an innocent person, devastated her family and friends and impacted the whole community. It is our hope that everyone who sees these signs will recognize that impaired driving is never, ever, worth the risk."

Danille's roadside memorial signs are just the second set of signs installed in Saskatchewan. MADD Canada thanks the Kerpan family and the Government of Saskatchewan for their commitment to raising awareness of this violent crime and preventing this tragedy from happening to others.

MADD Canada has collaborated with governments in other provinces, including Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, to install memorial signs for victims of impaired driving.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.