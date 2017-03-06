SaskCentral named one of Canada's Best Workplaces for Women

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - SaskCentral is honoured to have been named one of Canada's top 3 Best Places to Work for Women in 2017 by the Great Place to Work® Institute Canada.

"The announcement couldn't be more timely or meaningful," says Keith Nixon, CEO of SaskCentral. "With International Women's Day being March 8, we are proud to be recognized as an inclusive organization that provides equal opportunities and a positive work-life balance for all employees."

In addition to attributing this acknowledgment to SaskCentral's flexible, welcoming and respectful work environment, Nixon recognizes SaskCentral employees.

"Thanks to their meaningful, daily contributions to a constructive culture, it's our employees that make this a great place to work," says Nixon.

This honour was received after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Canada, which included the following considerations of the organizations surveyed:

Minimum 50 women employees in the organization

Minimum 90% positive response to the statement "I am treated fairly regardless of my gender"

For eligibility, surveyed organizations provided male/female breakdown by job level (non-management, middle management and senior management)

About SaskCentral - SaskCentral is a co-operative owned by Saskatchewan credit unions to serve and represent their collective interests. There are 46 credit unions in Saskatchewan serving more than 474,000 members in communities across the province. Visit us at: http://www.saskcentral.com.