SatisFacts Announces 2016 National Resident Satisfaction Award Winners

Awards showcase property management companies that boast extraordinary resident satisfaction

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - SatisFacts (www.SatisFacts.com) today announced the winners of its 2016 National Resident Satisfaction Awards. More than 200 property management companies that operate over 3,000 communities received awards, which are determined after surveying residents across the U.S. to identify property management companies that deliver an outstanding resident experience.

"With guidance from SatisFacts, the vast majority of customers we work with show improvement in customer satisfaction year-over-year," said James Watters, Director of Business Operations at SatisFacts. "Each year, an elite handful companies bubble to the top by demonstrating truly extraordinary results. We're delighted to recognize these stand-out property management companies with these awards."

Award winners demonstrate strong leadership at both the management and individual property levels, particularly in the area of communication with residents, which strongly impacts residents' long-term loyalty and satisfaction.

The full list of 2016 National Resident Satisfaction Award winners can be found at: https://www.satisfacts.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/2016-Company-Award-List.pdf.

About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys, focusing on multifamily retention and reputation management. With over 15 years of experience and serving more than 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback that helps increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. SatisFacts is a division of Internet Brands.