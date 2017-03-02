SATO Launches Versatile WS4 Compact Desktop Label Printer

Extraordinary features at a remarkable price

CHARLOTTE, NC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - SATO, a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that empower workforces and streamline operations launched the WS4 compact desktop label printer line across North America today. Built in the tradition of SATO quality, the WS4 exceeds expectations of performance and dependability across applications in retail, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing workplaces.

Flexible and versatile, the WS4 is available in two models, thermal transfer (TT) or direct thermal (DT), and can be used to print labels, receipts, tags and wristbands at a resolution of 203 or 305dpi. It offers print throughput speeds up to 6 ips and has a flexible media handling feature for 300m ribbon lengths, face-in or face-out medias and auto-calibration with adjustable sensor positioning.

Universally designed with USB, RS232 and Ethernet, these industry interfaces are standard in the WS4 model. The series also offers optional Bluetooth or 802.11 WLAN communications that further its versatility.

As in other innovative SATO printer models, the WS4 has tool-less replacement of its print head or platen roller to support a quick return to full operation when normal maintenance is required. Best of all, is its integration ease. All WS4 printers are configured with on-board competitive emulations (SBPL, SZPL, SEPL, SDPL, SIPL), and auto-detection of the command stream being used. A three-color LED lamp system helps operators easily know their printer status at a glance.

"The WS4 series sets new standards of affordability, versatility and value. Simplistic operation with dynamic features not generally seen at such affordable price points make it the best choice for enterprise wide installations. The SATO WS4 is where versatility meets value and innovation meets performance," said Gary Krause, Sr. Director of Marketing at SATO America.

About SATO

SATO ( TSE : 6287) is a leading global provider of Auto-ID solutions that connect people, goods and information. It serves a diverse range of customers, delivering end-to-end solutions that streamline operations, empower workforces and help customers reduce their environmental impact. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016, it reported revenues of JPY 105,504 million (US $880 million*). More information about SATO can be found at www.satoworldwide.com or www.linkedin.com/company/sato-worldwide.

*Conversion is based on an average exchange rate of 1 US Dollar = 120.14 Japanese Yen

