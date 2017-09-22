Satori Resources Announces Management Change

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 22, 2017) -

Satori Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") announces that the Company has accepted the resignation of Will Ansley as President and CEO and as a Director of the Company. Mr. Bruce Reid, Chairman of the Company, shall assume the function of the Company's President on an interim basis.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

For further information, please visit www.satoriresources.ca.

