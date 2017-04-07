Satori Resources Files Technical Report for Tartan Lake

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Satori Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") today announced that it has filed a technical report for its Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project, located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

The report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects and supports the disclosure outlined in Satori's news release dated February 23, 2017. The report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.satoriresources.ca.

Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted 550,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.205 per share for five years, 400,000 of which are to the new directors who joined the Company's board on January 19, 2017, and 150,000 to consultants.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 47,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

For further information, please visit www.satoriresources.ca.

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release of Satori contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Satori's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.