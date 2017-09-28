SATURDAY MORNING Launches Peace Briefs

Line of Underwear Designed to Save Lives

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - The founders of SATURDAY MORNING, a movement created to use creativity to address issues of racial and social inequality, announced the launch of Peace Briefs -- a new line of underwear with purpose built waist bands.

Inscribed on the bands of each pair of Peace Briefs are words that are designed to impact potential crisis' with police and minorities. The lines include:

I AM NOT ARMED

PLEASE DON'T SHOOT

I HAVE A FAMILY

MY LIFE MATTERS

I AM A FATHER

WE DON'T HATE

"When we started SATURDAY MORNING, our goal was to use our super powers -- which for us is creativity -- to create ideas, solutions and products that could impact the issues of racial injustice and division that our country faces today," explained Geoff Edwards, co-founder of SATURDAY MORNING and Co-Head of Creative at CAA. "Wearing a pair of Peace Briefs is a way for inner city youths and minorities to express their values and beliefs peacefully."

SATURDAY MORNING launched last year with the goal of inviting the creative community to share ideas for solving its creative brief: "The police and the community they serve. How do we reduce the violence?" They received over 8000 ideas from students at Syracuse University and hundreds submitted through its website from designers, artists, musicians and others. Together, the founders of SATURDAY MORNING solved their own brief when the idea for Peace Briefs came together amongst themselves.

"This is a simple but powerful idea. We believe that a pair of underwear could potentially save lives, especially in a city like Chicago where the concentration of dissidence between the police and the south side of the City is at all time high. In 2016 there were 762 murders recorded, the highest in the history of the city," explained Keith Cartwright, co-founder of SATURDAY MORNING and Executive Creative Director at Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners. "Our hope is that the simple messages on the waist bands will help ease the tension and reduce the violence."

The Peace Briefs are available online at www.peacebriefs.com. SATURDAY MORNING plans to use proceeds from the sale of the briefs to fund free distribution of the briefs to inner city youths in Chicago, Los Angeles and other markets.

"Brands have long reigned on the waist bands and pockets of apparel as a stamp worn with pride. We believe our briefs carry a great purpose and a message of peace. As creative individuals we will continue to look for new ways to extend and build on the Peace Briefs," said Jayanta Jenkins, co-founder and Global Creative Director at Twitter.

SATURDAY MORNING introduced its Peace Briefs during a session at Advertising Week in New York. At that session the group also announced its work with the CEO Council on Diversity & Inclusion, a partnership with Proctor & Gamble, and new educational alliances with Syracuse University and VCU's Brand Center.

About SATURDAY MORNING

SATURDAY MORNING (www.saturdaymorning.co) is an organization that helps promote peace, generates love, raises awareness of injustice and fights for fairness to create change and understanding between all races. Its mission can't be accomplished alone. Alongside every artist, designer and technologist who submits their vision of the future, our content partners and sponsors provide us with the additional help we need to bring this vision of peace into reality. Its founders include: Keith Cartwright, ECD Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners, Geoff Edwards, Co-Head Creative at CAA and Jayanta Jenkins, Global Creative Director at Twitter.

Photography by Estavan Oriol

Web site by Doing Good Works

