Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. Announces Convertible Loan Agreement

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - Sept. 12, 2017) - Saturn Oil + Gas Inc. ("Saturn" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:SMI)(FRANKFURT:SMK) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a convertible loan agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with DigiStore24 GmbH ("DigiStore"), pursuant to which DigiStore will lend Saturn $1,000,000 CAD (the "Loan"). The Loan will mature in three (3) years from the date of issuance, and will bear interest at the rate of 5% per annum.

The principal amount of the Loan and all accrued and unpaid interest, in whole or in part, is convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the holder, at a price per common share of $0.15 CAD, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Saturn intends to use the funds received from the Loan for working capital and its near term exploration & development program. All of the securities issued pursuant to the Loan Agreement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the closing date of the Loan. The Loan remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additionally, the Company announces that Scott Newman, who currently sits on Saturn's board and the current Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Newman will continue as interim Chief Financial Officer pending a determination by Saturn's board of directors on a permanent replacement, which will be made in due course and without urgency.

