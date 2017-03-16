Sauce Labs Announces Final Speaker Lineup for SauceCon 2017

Sessions by Slack, Code.org, Honeywell and Yahoo! To Showcase Best Practices in Automated Testing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Sauce Labs, Inc., provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced the speaker lineup for its inaugural SauceCon user conference, taking place June 6 - 8, 2017 in San Francisco. The exclusive three-day event will include talks by some of the best brands in the world, including Honeywell, Slack and Yahoo!.

"SauceCon is the must-attend event for our customers and partners," said Charles Ramsey, CEO of Sauce Labs. "We were overwhelmed with hundreds of paper submissions from our customers and are so impressed with the caliber of their topics. We look forward to spending quality time with our users and providing them a forum where they can learn from each other."

Filled with best practices and visionary content from the leading minds in automated testing, SauceCon will offer a rare look at how leading brands use automated testing to achieve Continuous Delivery and drive their DevOps initiatives. Presentations will showcase best practices and real world stories about automated testing and optimizing integrations with Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) environments.

"The ability to deliver 'no fail' web and mobile applications fast is a competitive advantage," said Shivani Sharma, senior engineering manager, Slack. "Slack's top priority is delivering the highest quality experience for our customers, and we approach this with quality engineering via automated testing. SauceCon attendees will learn key takeaways from us and others so that they can do the same."

"SauceCon promises to be a major event this year for anyone who is interested in the leading edge of test automation," said Jeremy Stone, CTO at Code.org. "I look forward to sharing our own story of deep investments in automated testing that enable Code.org to move fast and deliver to our users."

This year's inaugural SauceCon will include two tracks and more than 25 sessions. The conference will be preceded by a full day of hands-on training courses on Selenium and Appium on June 6th.

Confirmed SauceCon speakers include:

Jeremy Stone, Chief Technology Officer, Code.org

Greg Sypolt, Senior Engineer (automation architect), Gannett | USA Today Network

Anurag Sharma, Director of Engineering and DevOps, Honeywell

Angie Jones, Consulting Automation Engineer, Lexis/Nexis

Shivani Sharma, Senior Engineering Manager, Slack

Bryan Osterkamp, Lead Technical Architect and John Fisher, Software Developer, USAA

Todd Eaton, QA manager - Consumer Web QA Manager, The Weather Company

St. John Johnson, Director of Engineering, Developer Platforms & Services, Yahoo!





The conference will also feature presentations by Sauce Labs' Director of Open Source Jonathan Lipps, Vice President of Product Lubos Parobek, Automation Specialist Leo Laskin, and Solutions Architects Titus Fortner and Neil Manvar -- all noted automated testing experts.

Register for SauceCon Today

SauceCon takes place on June 6 - 8, 2017 at JW Marriott in San Francisco, with training and workshops scheduled for Tuesday, June 6th. For more information and to register, visit: www.saucecon.com.

Helpful Links

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs provides the world's largest cloud-based platform for the automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP and Adams Street Partners. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.