Sauce Labs Announces Support for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iOS 11 Testing

Ensures Mobile App and Web Development Teams Can Immediately Test Against Latest Apple OS and Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 22, 2017) - Sauce Labs, Inc., provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced same-day support of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus for its cloud-based testing platform Real Device Cloud. The company also announced testing support for iOS 11, the newest Apple mobile operating system formally introduced alongside the iPhone 8 and slated to run on the much anticipated iPhone X.

This latest announcement from Sauce Labs reaffirms its commitment to ensure its customers deliver a seamless mobile experience across all devices. With updated support for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Sauce Labs now provides 1000+ real devices on its public and private cloud for manual and automated testing of mobile applications.

"When a new mobile device hits the market, development teams are often left scrambling to get the new devices procured, provisioned and ready so they can quickly ensure their apps continue to work on all devices and across all new OS versions," said Asaf Saar, director of mobile product management at Sauce Labs. "By providing our customers with immediate access to the latest iOS updates and devices, we're helping them speed releases, reduce risk, improve the quality of their mobile apps and stay ahead of their competitors."

Mobile device usage has exploded in the last half-decade -- more than half of the world's web traffic comes from mobile devices according to WeAreSocial. The proliferation of apps has also created a war for consumer attention. A recent report from Compuware suggests that only 79 percent of users will try an app a second time. The number of users who will give an app a third try after a bad experience drops to 16 percent. With these statistics, it's clear that comprehensive testing coverage across the latest devices and software releases is not just a "nice-to-have" -- it's mission-critical for mobile app success.

Mobile development teams can learn more about testing iOS apps on real devices and simulators at https://saucelabs.com/enterprise#mobile-testing, and read more about iOS 11 support on the Sauce Labs blog.

Helpful Links:

SauceCon website

Sauce Labs website

Sauce Labs blog

Appium website

Twitter

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs provides the world's largest cloud-based platform for the automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP and Adams Street Partners. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.