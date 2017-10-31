Sauce Labs Appoints Software Veteran Robin Pederson To Board of Directors

Former COO of Infor Global Solutions Brings Strategic Vision to Support Ongoing Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - Sauce Labs Inc, provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced the appointment of Robin Pederson to the Sauce Labs Board of Directors. In addition to his role as an independent board member, Pederson will provide strategic guidance to Sauce Labs and its executive team as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

Pederson brings over 30 years of enterprise software experience to the board of Sauce Labs. In addition to holding a leadership position at Infor Global Solutions, Pederson has served as a senior executive at Stellent (acquired by Oracle), Escalate, Information Advantage (acquired by Sterling Software), Great Plains Software (acquired by Microsoft), and Banyan Systems.

"Sauce Labs is uniquely positioned for success with a powerful cloud-based testing platform, loyal customer base and rapid growth," Pederson said. "I'm looking forward to working alongside the leadership team and other board members to help continue -- and accelerate -- this momentum."

During Pederson's tenure at Infor, the company grew revenue from an estimated $50 million to more than $2 billion in five years and became recognized as a mid-market leader in enterprise applications -- due to strong organic growth as well as 36 acquisitions he helped oversee. Today, Infor continues to thrive and is considered the world's largest privately-held software company.

"We are excited to welcome an accomplished executive like Robin to our board of directors," said Charles Ramsey, CEO of Sauce Labs. "His 30 years of software experience and proven track record for leading high growth companies will be invaluable to Sauce Labs."

Helpful Links:

SauceCon website

Sauce Labs website

Sauce Labs blog

Appium website

Twitter

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs provides the world's largest cloud-based platform for the automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP and Adams Street Partners. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.