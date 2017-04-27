Sauce Labs Expands U.S. Data Center with New Real Device Cloud

Makes Testing Mobile Applications Across Emulators, Simulators and Real Devices Faster

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Sauce Labs, Inc., provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced the opening of a new mobile Real Device Cloud in its California Data Centers. Featuring 500 real devices, the new Real Device Cloud provides both manual and automated testing of web, hybrid, and native apps in either private or public cloud configurations. In addition, the company announced availability of the latest emulators and simulators for testing mobile apps and websites on virtual devices.

"The world we live in is not merely mobile, but mobile-first," said Lubos Parobek, vice president of product at Sauce Labs. "It is imperative for companies during development to test their apps early and often across every popular platform, browser, OS, and device combination to catch problems quickly and speed new apps to market. With our new Real Device Cloud and updated simulators and emulators, Sauce Labs is the only cloud-based automated testing platform that enables developers to test across desktops, emulators, simulators, and real devices -- providing truly comprehensive platform coverage."

Today's news signifies Sauce Labs' first step in integrating the TestObject mobile technology, acquired in December. The combined solutions support the automated testing of mobile apps using many frameworks, all from a single UI. Users can test against updated real devices using Appium and Espresso, as well as a variety of the most up-to-date iOS simulators and Android emulators -- providing faster test execution over a broader range of combinations. Sauce Labs continues to see overwhelming momentum for its web and mobile app testing platform, marked by the addition of new global customers including HiGi and LogMeIn (Citrix).

Sauce Labs' newly expanded Real Device Cloud supports automated and manual device testing for both public and private clouds, ensuring that enterprises can continue to have the utmost security for their tests when needed. Using a single log in, users can initiate tests at either Sauce Labs' Germany or California data centers on the devices they prefer. With so many devices on the market, Sauce Labs makes it easy to find the most popular European and US devices so that users know they are testing appropriately for each region.

Sauce Labs provides a high-performance, cloud-based automated testing platform that is optimized for Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) workflows. When tests are automated and run in parallel on virtual machines or real devices, testing time is significantly reduced and IT teams no longer need to devote time to managing testing infrastructure. When paired with a CI system, multiple development teams can instantly provision scalable resources to test web, hybrid, and native applications, continuously and affordably. Sauce Labs currently supports more than 800 browser, operating system, and device combinations.

Sauce Labs mobile testing on both virtual and real devices is available now. For pricing, please contact sales@saucelabs.com.

"The combination of Sauce Labs and TestObject has enabled us to vastly improve the speed and confidence of our development process. At HiGi, we are able to run each and every of our tests -- whether web or mobile, Android or iOS -- with the precision we need to tailor each to ensure a true and clean environment." - Benjamin Galatzer-Levy, automation engineer, HiGi

"LogMeIn uses Sauce Labs and TestObject to orchestrate multiple devices in our collaboration products tests. Together, the technologies provide the right match to enable us to continuously deliver customer value with increased speed and device coverage, all without the hassle of device lab setup or management." - Parameshwaran Murli, architect, LogMeIn

Join us at SauceCon, our first-ever user conference, to learn more about automated testing of mobile apps. Taking place June 6 - 8, 2017 in San Francisco, the exclusive three-day event will include talks by some of the best brands in the world, including Honeywell, Slack and Yahoo!. For more information and to register, visit: www.saucecon.com.

Sauce Labs provides the world's largest cloud-based platform for the automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP and Adams Street Partners. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.