Sauce Labs Named to Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500 List for Third Consecutive Year

Attributes 682% Revenue Growth to Accelerated Demand for Continuous Testing in App Economy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 9, 2017) - Sauce Labs, Inc., provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for continuous testing of web and mobile applications, today announced it ranked No. 161 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. This marks the third consecutive year Sauce Labs made the list for its strong revenue growth, making the list this year with 682% revenue growth between 2013 and 2016.

"This recognition is a testament to Sauce Labs' strong growth, and the continuing need for continuous testing solutions in today's app economy," said Charles Ramsey, CEO of Sauce Labs. "We look forward to continuing our momentum and are already setting our sights for greater heights in the coming year."

Sauce Labs ensures that the world's favorite websites and mobile apps work flawlessly across every browser, operating system and device. By providing a cloud-based continuous testing platform for web and mobile applications, Sauce Labs enables software development teams to deliver on customer experience and decrease time to market. Its ecosystem of integrations with some of the industry's most popular developer tools including Jenkins, Bitbucket, Visual Studio, Circle CI and Slack enables developers to test early and often -- a requirement for DevOps and agile best practices. Sauce Labs continues to see significant growth as customers run more than one million tests per day on its platform, totaling more than one billion tests run to date.

"The Deloitte 2017 North America Technology Fast 500 winners underscore the impact of technological innovation and world class customer service in driving growth, in a fiercely competitive environment," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte Consulting LLP and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "These companies are on the cutting edge and are transforming the way we do business. We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners for achieving remarkable growth while delivering new services and experiences for their customers."

"Emerging growth companies are powering innovation in the broader economy. The growth rates delivered by the companies on this year's North America Technology Fast 500 ranking are a bright spot for the capital markets and a strong indicator that the emerging growth technology sector will continue to deliver a strong return on investment," said Heather Gates, national managing director of Deloitte & Touche LLP's emerging growth company practice. "Deloitte is dedicated to supporting the best and brightest companies of the future in the emerging growth company sector. We are proud to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of this year's Fast 500 winners."

Sauce Labs was also recently honored in Inc. 5000's "Fastest Growing Private Companies" list for second year and San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 "Fastest Growing Private Companies" list for the fourth consecutive time.

About Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

