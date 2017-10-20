Sauce Labs Named to SF Business Times' Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 20, 2017) - Sauce Labs, Inc., provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced it has been named to the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list by the San Francisco Business Times for the fourth consecutive year.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized as one of the Bay Area's fastest growing companies," said Sauce Labs CEO Charles Ramsey. "Over the years, we've been fortunate to ride the growth wave created by digital transformation. As every company becomes a software company, speed of development is a key competitive advantage -- which is why so many turn to Sauce Labs. We look forward to continuing this momentum in the year ahead."

Now in its 26th year, the San Francisco Business Times' Top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area list covers nearly every industry. Its alumni include several iconic brands and companies such as Salesforce.com, Jamba Juice, Joie de Vivre Hospitality and DPR Construction. This year's winners were selected based on percentage of revenue growth increase between 2014 and 2016.

The announcement comes at a time of great momentum and growth for Sauce Labs. The company has doubled in size since 2015 and plans to continue this growth. In the last year, Sauce Labs added a new CFO, CRO, CMO and VP of engineering, all located in the Bay Area. In addition, Sauce Labs acquired TestObject in Berlin at the end of 2016, giving the company its first European office. The company will continue to expand European operations, including the addition of a new data center in Germany.

Sauce Labs provides a high-performance, cloud-based automated testing platform that is optimized for Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) workflows. When tests are automated and run in parallel on virtual machines or real devices, testing time is significantly reduced and IT teams no longer need to devote time to managing testing infrastructure. When paired with a CI system, multiple development teams can instantly provision scalable resources to test web, hybrid, and native applications, continuously and affordably. Sauce Labs currently supports more than 900 browser, operating system, and device combinations

Helpful Links

Sauce Labs website

Sauce Labs blog

Appium website

Twitter

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs provides the world's largest cloud-based platform for the automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP and Adams Street Partners. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.