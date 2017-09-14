Sauce Labs Names Additional Speakers To SauceCon 2018 Roster

Early-Bird Tickets Now On Sale; Call for Proposals Open Through October 16

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Sauce Labs, Inc., provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced the first group of speakers for next year's SauceCon user conference.

Sauce Labs brings together experts from across the development and engineering fields to SauceCon to share best practices, learn from the latest trends and receive practical tips they can put to immediate use in their own testing practice.

Additional speakers confirmed for SauceCon 2018 include:

Jason Huggins, Creator of Selenium, Sauce Labs Co-founder, and Founder of Tapster Robotics

Denali Lumma, Senior Engineering Manager at Uber

Simon Stewart, Lead Committer, Selenium Project & Creator of WebDriver

Ashley Hunsberger, QA Product Architect at Blackboard

Meghan Lewis, Quality Engineer at GitHub

A limited number of early-bird tickets for SauceCon 2018 are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Event Details

What: SauceCon 2018, the Second Annual Sauce Labs User Conference

SauceCon 2018, the Second Annual Sauce Labs User Conference When: March 1-2, 2018 (optional workshop sessions on February 28, 2018)

March 1-2, 2018 (optional workshop sessions on February 28, 2018) Where: Parc 55 Hotel, 55 Cyril Magnin Street, San Francisco, CA, 94102

Parc 55 Hotel, 55 Cyril Magnin Street, San Francisco, CA, 94102 How: Early-bird tickets now on sale

Call for Speakers Open through Monday, October 16

SauceCon 2018 is looking for compelling automated web testing, mobile app testing, continuous delivery, and DevOps stories and experiences. For details and to submit, visit here.

Important Dates

October 16, 2017: Last day proposals are accepted

Last day proposals are accepted October 23, 2017: Reviews completed/speaker notification begins

Reviews completed/speaker notification begins October 30, 2017: Speaker confirmations, edited abstract/bio/photos due

Speaker confirmations, edited abstract/bio/photos due February 1, 2018: Presentation requirements due

