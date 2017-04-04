Sauce Labs Names Manuel Ruiz as Vice President of Customer Success

Accomplished Customer Success Executive Joins from MobileIron To Drive Global Customer Success Programs and Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Sauce Labs, Inc., provider of the world's largest cloud-based platform for automated testing of web and mobile applications, today announced its appointment of Manuel Ruiz as vice president of customer success. Ruiz will be responsible for driving Sauce's customer service and success initiatives.

Ruiz comes to the company with 20 years of industry experience and insight. He joins Sauce from MobileIron, where he served as vice president of customer success, leading the company's global support, professional services, customer advocacy and training programs. At MobileIron, he created the company's professional services team from scratch and grew it into a multi-million dollar services business. Ruiz is a highly accomplished customer service executive and who also ran high-performing customer success organizations at Active Reasoning and InnoPath Software.

"Sauce Labs is the leading innovator in automated testing for web and mobile apps, as such the company has an impressive list of leading brands as top customers and a loyal user community that is second to none," said Ruiz. "This, along with Sauce Labs's strong leadership team and impressive growth are what drew me to the company. I look forward to helping our present and future customers become even more successful."

"Customers continue to be our number one priority," said Charles Ramsey, CEO. "We welcome Manuel to our leadership team as we work to further develop Sauce's customer success and support offerings. With more than one billion tests now run on the Sauce Labs platform, our automated testing service clearly fulfills a huge market need. We aim to help our customers improve their quality while accelerating their time to market as much as possible, and customer success is a critical part of that initiative."

Sauce Labs provides a high-performance, cloud-based automated testing platform that is optimized for Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD) workflows. When tests are automated and run in parallel on virtual machines or real devices, testing time is significantly reduced and IT teams no longer need to devote time to managing testing infrastructure. When paired with a CI system, multiple development teams can instantly provision scalable resources to test web, hybrid and native applications, continuously and affordably. Sauce Labs currently supports more than 800 browser, operating system and device platform combinations.

Register for SauceCon Today

Sauce Labs is proud to announce SauceCon, a must-attend event filled with best practices and visionary content from the leading minds in automated testing, along with hand-ons workshops and training. Taking place June 6 - 8, 2017 in San Francisco, the exclusive three-day event will include talks by some of the best brands in the world, including Honeywell, Slack and Yahoo!. For more information and to register, visit: www.saucecon.com.

Helpful Links

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs provides the world's largest cloud-based platform for the automated testing of web and mobile applications. Its award-winning service eliminates the time and expense of maintaining an in-house testing infrastructure, freeing development teams of any size to innovate and release better software, faster.

Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP and Adams Street Partners. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.