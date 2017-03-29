Savanna Announces Termination of Arrangement Agreement With Western Energy Services Corp.

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Savanna Energy Services Corp. ("Savanna") (TSX:SVY) announces it has terminated the arrangement agreement with Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western"), pursuant to which Western had agreed to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Savanna on the basis of 0.85 of a common share of Western and $0.21 in cash per common share of Savanna.

About Savanna

Savanna is a leading contract drilling and oilfield services company operating in North America and Australia providing a broad range of drilling, well servicing and related services with a focus on fit for purpose technologies and industry-leading Aboriginal relationships.