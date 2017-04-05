Savanna Energy Services Corp. and Total Energy Services Inc. Announce Reconstituted Savanna Board of Directors

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - Savanna Energy Services Corp. ("Savanna") (TSX:SVY) and Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total Energy") (TSX:TOT) announced today that the board of directors of Savanna (the "Savanna Board") has been reconstituted following Total Energy's recent acquisition of common shares of Savanna (as announced by Total Energy on March 25, 2017) and the termination by Savanna of its arrangement agreement with Western Energy Services Corp. (as announced by Savanna on March 29, 2017). Effective today, all of the directors of Savanna, with the exception of Mr. Allen Brooks, resigned as directors of Savanna (and any applicable Savanna subsidiaries) and seven new directors were appointed. The Savanna Board is now comprised of the following individuals:

Allen Brooks

George Chow

Darcy Draudson

Daniel Halyk

Gregory Melchin

Bruce Pachkowski

Stan Smith

Lyle Whitmarsh

Following the extension of Total Energy's offer to purchase the outstanding Savanna common shares (the "Offer") announced on March 25, 2017, the Offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 PM (Pacific time) on April 7, 2017. If Savanna shareholders have any questions regarding the Total Offer or how to tender their Savanna common shares, they should contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group ("Laurel Hill") at 1-877-452-7184 (Toll Free in North America) or 1-416-304-0211 (Collect Outside North America) or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com.

Biographies of the each of the members of the Savanna Board, as reconstituted, are available on Savanna's website at www.savannaenergy.com.

Savanna also announces that effective today, and in connection with the reconstitution of the Savanna Board, Mr. Chris Strong has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of Savanna. Mr. Strong's replacement will be determined by the Savanna Board in due course.

About Savanna

Savanna is a leading contract drilling and oilfield services company operating in North America and Australia providing a broad range of drilling, well servicing and related services with a focus on fit for purpose technologies and industry-leading Aboriginal relationships.

About Total Energy

Total Energy is a growth oriented energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services (Chinook Drilling), rentals and transportation services (Total Oilfield Rentals) and the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression (Bidell Gas Compression) and process equipment (Spectrum Process Systems).

