Savanna to Release Q1 2017 Results on May 12, 2017

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Savanna Energy Services Corp. ("Savanna" or the "Company") (TSX:SVY) intends to release its First Quarter 2017 results after markets close on Friday, May 12, 2017. The results will be available on the Company's web site after the dissemination has taken place over the news wire service.

Savanna is a leading contract drilling and oilfield services company operating in North America and Australia providing a broad range of drilling, well servicing and related services with a focus on fit for purpose technologies and industry-leading Aboriginal relationships.