Savara Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - Savara, Inc. ( NASDAQ : SVRA), an orphan lung disease company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Savara is offering to certain investors the right to purchase pre-funded warrants in lieu of common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Savara intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which include, but are not limited to, the funding of clinical development of and pursuing regulatory approval for its product candidates (including indication expansion for Molgradex), and general and administrative expenses. In addition, Savara intends to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants offered in the public offering.

Jefferies LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. JMP Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity Inc. are acting as the lead managers for the offering, and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and Roth Capital Partners, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Savara intends to offer and sell these securities pursuant to its existing shelf registration statement (File No. 333-202960) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2015 and declared effective on August 19, 2015. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will form a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at 877-547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be available on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy any securities of Savara, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any security in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Savara

Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Savara's pipeline comprises: Molgradex, an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF, in Phase 3 development for pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, or PAP, and in preparation for Phase 2a development for nontuberculous mycobacteria, or NTM, lung infection; AeroVanc, a Phase 3 stage inhaled vancomycin for treatment of MRSA infection in Cystic Fibrosis; and, Aironite, an inhaled sodium nitrite for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF, in Phase 2 development. Savara's strategy involves expanding its pipeline of potentially best-in-class products through indication expansion, strategic development partnerships and product acquisitions, with the goal of becoming a leading company in its field. Savara's management team has significant experience in orphan drug development and pulmonary medicine, in identifying unmet needs, developing and acquiring new product candidates, and effectively advancing them to approvals and commercialization.

Forward Looking Statements

Savara cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," and "will," among others. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the offering, including the timing and size of the offering. Savara may not actually achieve any of the matters referred to in such forward looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Savara's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, stock market conditions and our ability to complete the offering. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For a detailed description of our risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the official corporate documents filed with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Savara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.